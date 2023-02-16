Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What started as a Valentine’s dinner at Bravo ended with a terrifying encounter in the parking lot.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at about 8:00 PM, a husband and wife were walking out of the Franklin Park Mall when they tell 13abc they were jumped by three men wearing ski masks. According to police reports, the men got out of a red Jeep Cherokee next to the couple’s car.

The husband and wife, who asked not to be identified, tell 13abc one of the men opened the driver’s side door and pointed a gun inside. That husband, who said he feared for the safety of his wife, injured his shoulder after grabbing the robber’s arm and tussling with him. The wife ran screaming for help while the husband climbed out of the passenger door to get away. The robbers got away with the woman’s purse.

Court records show Toledo Police reviewed mall surveillance footage to identify the vehicle. Two hours later, they spotted the Jeep and arrested Marques Reasonover Jr., 18, Marvin Burwell, 20, and a third suspect who was not listed on the Lucas County Jail roster. Reasonover Jr. and Burwell are each being held on a half million dollar bond. Both face charges of Aggravated Robbery.

In a statement to 13abc, spokesperson for the Franklin Park Mall Julie Sanderson writes, “The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is the highest priority of Franklin Park Mall. We thank Toledo Police for their swift and thorough response to the incident.”

The husband whose arm is now in a sling says he had to miss work after going to the hospital. He and his wife are calling for more lighting and security to keep the mall parking lot safe.

