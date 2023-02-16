Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy Tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY NIGHT: Light freezing rain possible Thursday evening
According to a statement released by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, police are looking...
Police searching for missing Bedford Township man
Former Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs has died, the Fort Myers Police Department shared on...
Remembering former TPD Chief Derrick Diggs
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes
Members of the family devasted by 2 fires have been hospitalized due to injuries.
Toledo family devastated by two fires in two days

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack a...
Residents demand answers about toxic chemicals released after derailment
The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
Los Mariachis owner caught ripping off employees
Federal investigation finds Wauseon restaurant owner ripping off employees