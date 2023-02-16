Wintering the towpath 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This weekend you can shake off those winter blues with a five mile hike through Providence Park.

The path connects Providence and Bend View, and follows the remains of the Miami and Erie Canal.

Jodie McFarland, the Canal experience coordinator, says this winter hike is a chance for community members to experience the path’s beauty during all seasons.

“It’s used widely by bicyclists, walkers, and joggers in the summertime. but this gives them an opportunity to experience that towpath that beauty along the Maumee river as well.”

It isn’t just about the hike, though. there are plenty of activities to look forward to once you arrive at the mill.

“See our artisans and craftspeople at work. We have some fantastic unpaid staff that do some fantastic work. We have Tony Packo’s coming out and supplying chili, a couple varieties of chili, live music, s’mores... it’s going to be a great time.”

When you’re ready to head back from the event, there will be a shuttle to take participants back to their cars.

The event is being held this Saturday, February 18th. Sign-ups are encouraged.

