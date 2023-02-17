Birthday Club
2/17: Dan’s Friday AM Forecast

Patchy slick spots this morning; warming weekend
A few slick spots are possible on the roads this morning (especially bridges and overpasses), then it's a warmer weekend in view. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Ground temps have been mostly working in our favor so far, but with air temps falling through the 20s, watch for patchy ice on the roads this morning (especially on bridges/overpasses, along/north of the state line). Highs will struggle to crack the freezing mark this afternoon, even with signs of clearing. While we’ll start the weekend on the chilly side, highs will range from the mid-40s Saturday to 50F Sunday, staying dry though breezy. Our next system of note arrives by next midweek, with a borderline call on whether this one stays all rain (much like last night).

