Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Staying cold through early Saturday, then warming back up.
2/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: Staying cold with highs in the upper 20s and a flurry possible. With winds gusting to 30 mph out of the northwest, wind chills will be stuck in the teens all day. TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cold with lows in the low 20s and lighter winds, but shifting from the northwest to the southwest. Wind chills down near 10. SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-40s, but breezy with gusts up to 35 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: More clouds with lows in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: A morning sprinkle or flurry possible, then partly sunny and breezy the rest of the day with highs in the low 50s. PRESIDENT’S DAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
Los Mariachis owner caught ripping off employees
Federal investigation finds Wauseon restaurant owner ripping off employees
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Winter Weather Advisories in effect through the morning of 2/17/23
Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces Monday morning
Olympian and Toledoan Oshae Jones appears in a Lucas County courtroom on August 30, 2022.
Deal announced in Oshae Jones court case could lead to charges being dropped

Latest News

2/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
2/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
A few slick spots are possible on the roads this morning (especially bridges and overpasses),...
2/17: Dan’s Friday AM Forecast
A few slick spots are possible on the roads this morning (especially bridges and overpasses),...
2/17: Dan's Friday AM Forecast
2/16/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/16/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast