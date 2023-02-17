2/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Staying cold with highs in the upper 20s and a flurry possible. With winds gusting to 30 mph out of the northwest, wind chills will be stuck in the teens all day. TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cold with lows in the low 20s and lighter winds, but shifting from the northwest to the southwest. Wind chills down near 10. SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-40s, but breezy with gusts up to 35 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: More clouds with lows in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: A morning sprinkle or flurry possible, then partly sunny and breezy the rest of the day with highs in the low 50s. PRESIDENT’S DAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.

