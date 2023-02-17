American Legion Post in disrepair, veterans ask for help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - American Legion Post 73 in Fostoria is falling apart, and it’s veterans are asking for help.

“This post is the one place where all of us vets can come and feel at home,” said Trustee Philip Daniels. “We need this place. This town needs this place. Us vets need this place. Without this place, where are we going to go?”

The building is almost 100 years old.

“We have falling tiles. We have wallpaper coming off the walls. Our furnace unit and air conditioning unit are darn near as old as the building,” said Auxiliary Secretary Jennifer Spires. “If you look around, the walls, the ceilings all need repaired.”

They need roof repairs, replacements for broken refrigerators and a chair lift to make the upstairs accessible to disabled and older veterans.

The auxiliary launched a Go-Fund Me to raise money for the repairs.

“We give everything to get this place where it should be,” Spires said. “We need help.”

With the building almost paid off, repairs would ensure the legion’s future, creating a secure place for all who use the legion such as the local honor guard.

Donate to the legion by visiting their Go-Fund Me .

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.