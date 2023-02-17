Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

American Legion Post in disrepair, veterans ask for help

By Sophie Bates
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - American Legion Post 73 in Fostoria is falling apart, and it’s veterans are asking for help.

“This post is the one place where all of us vets can come and feel at home,” said Trustee Philip Daniels. “We need this place. This town needs this place. Us vets need this place. Without this place, where are we going to go?”

The building is almost 100 years old.

“We have falling tiles. We have wallpaper coming off the walls. Our furnace unit and air conditioning unit are darn near as old as the building,” said Auxiliary Secretary Jennifer Spires. “If you look around, the walls, the ceilings all need repaired.”

They need roof repairs, replacements for broken refrigerators and a chair lift to make the upstairs accessible to disabled and older veterans.

The auxiliary launched a Go-Fund Me to raise money for the repairs.

“We give everything to get this place where it should be,” Spires said. “We need help.”

With the building almost paid off, repairs would ensure the legion’s future, creating a secure place for all who use the legion such as the local honor guard.

Donate to the legion by visiting their Go-Fund Me.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEATHER TIMELINE FOR 2/16/23-2/17/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY NIGHT: Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces.
Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
According to a statement released by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, police are looking...
Police searching for missing Bedford Township man
Los Mariachis owner caught ripping off employees
Federal investigation finds Wauseon restaurant owner ripping off employees
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes

Latest News

Neighbors want the eyesore on Starr Ave torn down ASAP.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned, boarded-up house on Starr Avenue
Crews work on the Lime City Road overpass on Feb. 10, 2023, after an oversized semi on I-75...
Portion of Lime City Road overpass reopens following semi crash
The family of Donovan Lewis is calling for charges against the Columbus Police officer who...
Family of Ohio man shot by police while in bed sues officers
Olympic boxer Oshae Jones after court
Case against Oshae Jones to be dismissed if she completes diversion program