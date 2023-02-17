FBI seeking help with identifying bank robbery suspect

Birthday Club
The suspect approached a teller while carrying a weapon then exited the bank on foot with an...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to the FBI VCTF, on Feb. 16 at approximately 12:15 p.m., an unknown male entered the State Bank and Trust located at 312 Main Street in Delta, Ohio. The man approached a teller while carrying a weapon.

The FBI VCTF describes the suspect as a white male with brown eyes, a heavy-set build and approximately 5′5″ to 5′7″ tall. He was seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, a stocking cap with unknown writing, a Fox racing hoodie and a dark blue ski mask.

The suspect exited the bank on foot heading southbound on Lincoln with an unknown amount of money. He was later seen driving a small, silver sedan.

The FBO VCTF says individuals who provide assistance can request anonymity when calling the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446).

