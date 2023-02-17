Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Findlay hosts sixth annual Restaurant Week

This year’s Restaurant Week is set for Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.
This year’s Restaurant Week is set for Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.(Kristal Blumenstock)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) -The sixth annual restaurant week returns to Findlay Monday.

This year’s Restaurant Week is set for Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.

19 locations are participating, offering three-course meals on a Prix-fixe menu at different price points.

The participating restaurants are $15, $25, $35, and $45 per diner and vary per restaurant.

Those interested in participating in Restaurant Week can visit the restaurant of their choice during dinner hours and request the Restaurant Week menu. Participants can then select one option per course and be charged the restaurant’s set price.

Prices do not include tax. Gratuity, or drinks. However, many locations will offer drink specials. Restaurants will also be serving their regular menu.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus, go to VisitFindlay.com/Restaurant Week. For more information, call 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEATHER TIMELINE FOR 2/16/23-2/17/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY NIGHT: Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces.
Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
According to a statement released by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, police are looking...
Police searching for missing Bedford Township man
Los Mariachis owner caught ripping off employees
Federal investigation finds Wauseon restaurant owner ripping off employees
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes

Latest News

I-Team: Waterville firefighter investigation
I-Team: What’s behind Waterville firefighter missing EMS call
Plea deal reached in Oshae Jones case
Plea deal reached in Oshae Jones case
The building is almost 100-years-old and falling apart.
American Legion Post in disrepair, veterans ask for help
Neighbors want the eyesore on Starr Ave torn down ASAP.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned, boarded-up house on Starr Avenue