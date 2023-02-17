Findlay hosts sixth annual Restaurant Week

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) -The sixth annual restaurant week returns to Findlay Monday.

This year’s Restaurant Week is set for Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.

19 locations are participating, offering three-course meals on a Prix-fixe menu at different price points.

The participating restaurants are $15, $25, $35, and $45 per diner and vary per restaurant.

Those interested in participating in Restaurant Week can visit the restaurant of their choice during dinner hours and request the Restaurant Week menu. Participants can then select one option per course and be charged the restaurant’s set price.

Prices do not include tax. Gratuity, or drinks. However, many locations will offer drink specials. Restaurants will also be serving their regular menu.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus, go to VisitFindlay.com/Restaurant Week. For more information, call 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com

