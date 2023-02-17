Birthday Club
Freak accident: 6-year-old giraffe dies after getting caught in support structure, zoo says

The Seneca Park Zoo said a 6-year-old male Masai giraffe named Parker was found unresponsive...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (Gray News) – A giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo in New York died Sunday in what the zoo is calling a freak accident.

In a press release, the zoo said the 6-year-old male Masai giraffe named Parker was found unresponsive Sunday morning, caught in a support structure for the enclosure’s gate.

“The possibility of this kind of event happening was unforeseen and unprecedented,” said zoo superintendent Steve Lacy. “The gate structure, installed in 2018, is a standard giraffe enclosure feature and is used in a number of accredited zoos around the country.”

Veterinarians responded immediately, but it was too late.

The zoo said the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums have been notified of the death and are working with the zoo on modifications to the gate structure.

The manufacturer has also been notified.

There have been no reports of similar incidents at other zoos with similar gate structures, the zoo said.

Parker came to the Seneca Park Zoo from the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2018. He is the father of Olmsted, who was born in April 2022.

“This is a tragedy for the Seneca Park Zoo community,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “From the staff who cared for and loved Parker, to the Zoo guests and members who had their visits brightened by Parker’s presence, we are all grieving this tremendous loss.”

Seneca Park Zoo said grief counselors will be provided to their staff as they deal with this tragic loss.

The zoo is also asking the public to share photos and memories of Parker on its Facebook page.

The zoo also created a Facebook fundraiser in Parker’s memory with all donations going to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. You can donate here.

