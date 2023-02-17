Fundraiser set for couple who lost everything in Hidden Cedars apartment fire

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at Hidden Cedars apartment complex destroyed the homes and possessions of dozens of people, turning lives upside down and taking the life of one tenant. It was not long before word spread that two other residents were often down the street at Dexter’s.

“They’re just good people. They come out here every Thursday and sing karaoke. We’ve got a really good group here at Dexter’s,” said DJ Johnny Vegas, who immediately wanted to do something for the married couple who lost everything in the fire. Vegas and the owners of Dexter’s on Manley Rd. in Maumee put together a day-long music festival in less than a week. It’s set for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 from Noon - 9:00 PM.

“You know, James lost everything in the fire. I heard about it and asked Jen, like, ‘Hey, what can we do?” You know, Jen and Brad here at Dexter’s are awesome people,” added Vegas. “I asked a couple people and all these people started messaging me. So, people want to be involved. People want to help, which I think is a beautiful thing.”

Eight bands are set to perform. They will also have a cash grab machine, a silent auction, and a raffle.

“I don’t think any of (the bands) even know James personally, but yet they’re willing to come and give their time. I think that’s what our community is about, you know, step up and we take care of our own,” said Vegas. “419 community. That’s what we’re about.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.