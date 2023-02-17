Murder suspect arrested, held on $1 million bond

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man accused of murder in Toledo Thursday night, months after the fatal shooting.

Police arrested Vontae Garrett on a murder charge Thursday in connection to the death of Mark Wysinger last year. Garrett was in court Friday morning and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no percent. Toledo Police asked for the public’s help in finding Garrett on social media less than two weeks ago.

According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot just outside of Crox Bar in the 2700 block of Arlington last October. He died from his injuries weeks later.

Garrett is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 27.

