Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

NASA: Fireball seen in south Texas, meteorites hit the ground

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into...
According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.(NASA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – NASA experts believe a meteoroid was seen above south Texas on Wednesday evening, based on preliminary reports of atmospheric fireballs from several sources.

NASA wrote in a summary, experts believe the meteoroid while floating through space was originally about two feet in diameter and weighed about 1,000 pounds before most of it burned up in the atmosphere.

“Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event,” NASA said.

A meteorite is a solid piece of debris from an object that originates in outer space and passes through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet.

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.

They cool quickly and are not generally a risk to the public.

The Smithsonian Institution and other scientific and academic institutions around the United States collect meteorites found across the country.

NASA said the samples enhance our understanding of the origin and evolution of the solar system.

The flash from the meteor was so bright that the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley Texas was able to detect and pinpoint its location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
Los Mariachis owner caught ripping off employees
Federal investigation finds Wauseon restaurant owner ripping off employees
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Winter Weather Advisories in effect through the morning of 2/17/23
Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces Monday morning
Olympian and Toledoan Oshae Jones appears in a Lucas County courtroom on August 30, 2022.
Deal announced in Oshae Jones court case could lead to charges being dropped

Latest News

TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Murder suspect arrested, held on $1 million bond
Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from trial
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
Springfield Local Schools is accepting donations to assist families impacted by the fatal fire...
Springfield Local Schools accepts donation to assist families impacted by tragic fire
Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty