Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned, boarded-up house on Starr Avenue

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One abandoned house on Starr Avenue has been a nuisance for the couple living next door.

Pam Kline and her husband have lived next door for over 30 years.

“It’s been horrible ever since we moved in, it’s been bad. People are headed out of there. The whole place is destroyed inside. I mean it’s just nasty, they are rats around here running, it’s just disgusting,” says Kline.

She says it’s unsettling seeing addicts and neighborhood kids going in and out at all times of the night. “Druggies come in and stuff. When they’re in there, you don’t know what kind of people they are, or what they’re going to do to even someone else’s property, or burn it out, then what,” says Kline.

The City’s code compliance department says the home has been on its radar for some time and was put on the demolition list last August. However. although the house is scheduled for demolition, it does not mean the owner is getting away with not bringing the home up to code, the demo will be added to their tax bill.

Kline says it’s about time.

”It really makes me mad you know. They could’ve done something years ago with this thing. It hasn’t been able to be lifted for years. They really should’ve torn it down, but I’m glad they’re finally getting to it. Thank God,” says Kline.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

