Ohio governor: Medical clinic opening in East Palestine Monday

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday morning a clinic will be established in East Palestine for people to go to get any symptoms checked out.

Medical professionals will be in East Palestine starting on Monday, DeWine said, though this is not from any concerns over the air or water quality.

Extensive testing shows there are no excessive levels of chemicals in the air or in the water, according Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Governor DeWine is urging Congress to reexamine rail safety after the disaster in East Palestine.

