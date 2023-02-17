Birthday Club
Ohio governor: Medical clinic opening in East Palestine Monday

On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general merchandise freight train 32N, derailed on main track 1 in East Palestine, Ohio.(NTSBgov / YouTube)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday morning a clinic will be established in East Palestine for people to go to get any symptoms checked out.

Medical professionals will be in East Palestine starting on Monday, DeWine said, though this is not from any concerns over the air or water quality.

Extensive testing shows there are no excessive levels of chemicals in the air or in the water, according Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Governor DeWine is urging Congress to reexamine rail safety after the disaster in East Palestine.

Read more East Palestine coverage by Cleveland 19 News:

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
Gov. DeWine requests CDC send medical experts to East Palestine immediately
Ohio Senators, Congress members, call for additional resources from CDC in East Palestine derailment
East Palestine businesses struggle among train derailment aftermath

