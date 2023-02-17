Birthday Club
PETA offers to pay for Wienermobile’s stolen catalytic converter if vehicle changes to vegan hot dog

PETA said it will cover the repair costs for the Wienermobile if the company changes the vehicle to be a vegan hot dog. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – After thieves in Las Vegas stole the catalytic converter from Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile, the company has received an unusual offer to help cover the repair costs.

In a letter sent to parent company Kraft Heinz on Thursday, the president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced that the group will cover the costs of replacing the catalytic converter and maintaining the vehicle for one year – if Oscar Mayer agrees to a change.

According to PETA, the group will cover the repair costs for the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels if the company changes the vehicle to a vegan hot dog.

In the letter, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk noted “that the vegan hot dog market grew 20% last year – and because Kraft Heinz is exploring vegan meats with NotCo, including Oscar Mayer ‘Not Hot Dogs,’ it’s the perfect time for the vehicle to shift gears.”

While in Las Vegas last week to complete multiple tour stops, thieves stole the vehicle’s catalytic converter while it was parked outside a motel. The Wienermobile received a temporary repair at a local shop and was back on the road.

