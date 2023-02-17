Police looking for suspects in shooting of Toledo teen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects accused of shooting a teenager in Toledo multiple times.

According to police records, a 16-year-old boy was shot twice around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police said the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is stable.

Officers found the boy in the 1800 block of Georgia and taken to an area hospital for treatment. TPD said the victim told officers he was shot at the McKinley Academy on Upton but officers searched the area and could not find the crime scene.

Police said it’s unknown who the suspect or suspects are in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.