Portion of Lime City Road overpass reopens following semi crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of the Lime City Road overpass is back open after a semi driving on I-75 last week crashed into it.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound lane on the Lime City Road overpass in Rossford is back open. The lane is controlled in both directions with a temporary signal. ODOT said it will likely remain that way for a few months.

The overpass was seriously damaged when an oversized semi crashed into the overpass last Friday, sending debris all over the roadway. The debris struck other vehicles and the incident left some with injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the semi Lavoris Ruth is facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident and operating without a license.

