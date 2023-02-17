Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Portion of Lime City Road overpass reopens following semi crash

Crews work on the Lime City Road overpass on Feb. 10, 2023, after an oversized semi on I-75...
Crews work on the Lime City Road overpass on Feb. 10, 2023, after an oversized semi on I-75 crashed into it.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of the Lime City Road overpass is back open after a semi driving on I-75 last week crashed into it.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound lane on the Lime City Road overpass in Rossford is back open. The lane is controlled in both directions with a temporary signal. ODOT said it will likely remain that way for a few months.

The overpass was seriously damaged when an oversized semi crashed into the overpass last Friday, sending debris all over the roadway. The debris struck other vehicles and the incident left some with injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the semi Lavoris Ruth is facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident and operating without a license.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEATHER TIMELINE FOR 2/16/23-2/17/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY NIGHT: Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces.
Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
According to a statement released by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, police are looking...
Police searching for missing Bedford Township man
Former Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs has died, the Fort Myers Police Department shared on...
Remembering former TPD Chief Derrick Diggs
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes

Latest News

Neighbors want the eyesore on Starr Ave torn down ASAP.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned, boarded-up house on Starr Avenue
The family of Donovan Lewis is calling for charges against the Columbus Police officer who...
Family of Ohio man shot by police while in bed sues officers
Olympic boxer Oshae Jones after court
Case against Oshae Jones to be dismissed if she completes diversion program
One abandoned house on Starr Avenue has been a nuisance for the couple living next door.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned, boarded-up house on Starr Avenue