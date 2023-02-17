Birthday Club
Three indicted in 2022 Toledo murder case

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three people in connection to the 2022 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old on Thursday, including a suspect already facing charges in another Toledo murder case.

According to the Toledo Police Department, a grand jury indicted Byron Cleveland, 19, Javell Mulligan-Giles, 22, and Stephaun Gaston, 32, on Thursday in connection to the murder of Cayvon Wells, 21.

Cleveland is charged with murder and participation in a criminal gang. He was already in police custody on unrelated charges. Cleveland is also accused in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Damia Ezell last year. Mulligan-Giles is charged with murder and participation in a criminal gang. Police say he turned himself in on Friday and is in custody. Gaston is charged with participation in a criminal gang in connection to the case. He was already in police custody on unrelated charges.

Police say officers found Wells suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Isherwood in May of last year. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Javell Mulligan-Giles is accused of murder and participating in a criminal gang in connection...
Javell Mulligan-Giles is accused of murder and participating in a criminal gang in connection to the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Cayvon Wells on the 2200 block of Isherwood on May 15, 2022.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
Stephaun Gaston is accused of participating in a criminal gang in connection to the murder of...
Stephaun Gaston is accused of participating in a criminal gang in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Cayvon Wells in the 2200 block of Isherwood on May 15, 2022.(Lucas County Corrections Center)

