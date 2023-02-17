Toledo’s violence interruption program looks to “Cities United” group for future action

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The nationwide organization, Cities United, is looking to take on Toledo. Leaders with the group call themselves coaches, describing their work as helping communities connect the dots for a safer place to live.

Cities United Executive Director Anthony Smith says the most important part of his process is data.

“Who it’s happening to, where it’s happening, so, that people can really start dissecting that and understanding. So, when you all start talking about as a city where we want to invest resources, people are not surprised at those investments,” said Smith.

He adds that this has nothing to do with defunding the police, a conversation that sometimes starts when you get into city budget talks.

“This is about the city’s budget as a whole are we making the best investments, what does that look like, and how do we take time to really access that and understand what that is,” Smith said.

Some community members, like Aviance Hill, are skeptical, after experiencing gun violence firsthand when her son was shot and killed just last year.

“If you’re going to talk about it then you need to walk it. If you’re not going to walk it then this was all for nothing,” said Hill.

Other community members voiced their opinions on the group during a public discussion.

“Cities United I get it, but what about the core of the problem?” said one community member.

“I see that we’re talking all about interruption but we’re talking nothing about prevention,” said another community member.

Hill says Cities United still gives her hope, though.

“There’s so many of our children that have been taken from us. Our loved ones, our co-workers, our students, and people that we go to school and work with. Enough is enough,” Hill said.

Smith says he just started speaking with and learning more about the community Thursday.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz tells 13abc that no contract negotiations started yet.

