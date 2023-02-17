Birthday Club
Woman indicted for 2020 that killed her twin sister

Ebony McKenzie
Ebony McKenzie(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 25-year-old Toledo woman was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday.

Ebony McKenzie, 25, was driving with her twin sister, Mahogany, on I-475 in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020 when the car struck the median and rolled over.

Mahogany was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ebony was also indicted for Operating a Vehicle While Impaired.

