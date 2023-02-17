Woman indicted for 2020 that killed her twin sister

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 25-year-old Toledo woman was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday.

Ebony McKenzie, 25, was driving with her twin sister, Mahogany, on I-475 in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020 when the car struck the median and rolled over.

Mahogany was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ebony was also indicted for Operating a Vehicle While Impaired.

