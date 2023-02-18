2/19: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A chilly start to a sunny, breezy Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid-40s with southwest gusts up to 30 mph, with temps and wind speeds both notching a bit higher for Sunday (plus some extra clouds back in the mix). President’s Day looks mostly cloudy and dry here in Toledo (borderline call for rain toward Findlay), then a more active pattern kicks in with a windy Tuesday and wet Wednesday. The warm front is once again threatening to stall south of Toledo that day... and with a wintry mix possible north of that line, we’re keeping a close eye on it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.