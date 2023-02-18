Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/19: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Breezy and warming weekend; dry for most President’s Day
Another chilly start to a sunny Saturday, notching up the breeze and temps for Sunday as well. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A chilly start to a sunny, breezy Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid-40s with southwest gusts up to 30 mph, with temps and wind speeds both notching a bit higher for Sunday (plus some extra clouds back in the mix). President’s Day looks mostly cloudy and dry here in Toledo (borderline call for rain toward Findlay), then a more active pattern kicks in with a windy Tuesday and wet Wednesday. The warm front is once again threatening to stall south of Toledo that day... and with a wintry mix possible north of that line, we’re keeping a close eye on it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building is almost 100-years-old and falling apart.
American Legion Post in disrepair, veterans ask for help
Byron Cleveland, 19, Javell Mulligan-Giles, 22, and Stephaun Gaston, 32, on Thursday in...
Three indicted in 2022 Toledo murder case
Vontae Garrett is accused of shooting and killing Mark Wysinger in 2022. Garrett was arrested...
Murder suspect arrested, held on $1 million bond
I-Team: Waterville firefighter investigation
I-Team: What’s behind Waterville firefighter missing EMS call
Ebony McKenzie
Woman pleads not guilty in Toledo crash that killed her twin sister

Latest News

Another chilly start to a sunny Saturday, notching up the breeze and temps for Sunday as well....
2/19: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
2/17/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/17/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
2/17/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/17/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
2/17: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast