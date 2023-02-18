AG Yost sues Toledo Contractor for stealing around $54K from homeowners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing around $54,000 from homeowners, according to AG Yost’s press release.

The lawsuit says that Michael Windle, owner and operator of Rite-On Roofing and Siding, accepted deposits from consumers but failed to deliver any goods or services, according to the press release.

Yost’s lawsuit requests Windle be ordered to pay back his customers as well as pay civil penalties and court costs, the press release says.

“This guy should change the name of his company to Rip-Off Roofing,” Yost said. “Hard-working Ohioans paid for a service, and no work was done. That is not how we do business in Ohio.”

According to tp the press release, the company’s tactics violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and prompted more than a dozen complaints to AG Yost’s office and the Better Business Bureau, The press release says, the BBB has revoked Rite-On’s accreditation.

To avoid becoming a victim of fraud, the Consumer Protection Section of Yost’s office recommends that individuals take these steps before signing a contract for home-improvement services:

Check with the Attorney General’s Office and BBB for any complaints against the contractor.

Make sure your contract includes notice of your right to cancel a door-to-door sale.

Get written estimates from several contractors before making a final decision.

Check to make sure that the written contract includes any oral promises made by the contractor; the project start and end dates; and an itemized list of all significant costs, labor and services.

Be aware if the contract requires a large down payment or requires you to write a check directly to the contractor instead of his or her company.

Check with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to confirm that the business is registered properly.

