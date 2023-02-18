Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces first-ever business expo

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will host the first-ever BG Business Expo on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pratt Pavilion, Wood County Fairgrounds, according to the BG Chamber press release.

There will be over 60 local businesses and many others from around Northwest Ohio available to be seen and interacted with by the public, according to the press release.

Attendees can enter drawings for various prizes, some of which include tickets to the 2023 National Tractor Pulling Championship, a six-month digital subscription to the Sentinel-Tribune, a ticket package including a meet and greet with world-renowned guitar protegee Taj Farrant and many more prizes, the press release says.

As the event draws closer, a full schedule of performances will be published on the Chamber’s website. Additionally, the Cocoon and Brown Bag Food Project will collect donations during the Expo, the press release says. There will also be lunch available for purchase by attendees from the Call of the Canyon Café.

For more information, including a full list of attending businesses, suggested donations and the full lunch menu, go to the BG Chamber website.

