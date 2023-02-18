Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces first-ever business expo

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will host the first-ever BG Business Expo on March 11...
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will host the first-ever BG Business Expo on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pratt Pavilion, Wood County Fairgrounds(WHSV)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will host the first-ever BG Business Expo on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pratt Pavilion, Wood County Fairgrounds, according to the BG Chamber press release.

There will be over 60 local businesses and many others from around Northwest Ohio available to be seen and interacted with by the public, according to the press release.

Attendees can enter drawings for various prizes, some of which include tickets to the 2023 National Tractor Pulling Championship, a six-month digital subscription to the Sentinel-Tribune, a ticket package including a meet and greet with world-renowned guitar protegee Taj Farrant and many more prizes, the press release says.

As the event draws closer, a full schedule of performances will be published on the Chamber’s website. Additionally, the Cocoon and Brown Bag Food Project will collect donations during the Expo, the press release says. There will also be lunch available for purchase by attendees from the Call of the Canyon Café.

For more information, including a full list of attending businesses, suggested donations and the full lunch menu, go to the BG Chamber website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building is almost 100-years-old and falling apart.
American Legion Post in disrepair, veterans ask for help
Byron Cleveland, 19, Javell Mulligan-Giles, 22, and Stephaun Gaston, 32, on Thursday in...
Three indicted in 2022 Toledo murder case
Vontae Garrett is accused of shooting and killing Mark Wysinger in 2022. Garrett was arrested...
Murder suspect arrested, held on $1 million bond
I-Team: Waterville firefighter investigation
I-Team: What’s behind Waterville firefighter missing EMS call
Ebony McKenzie
Woman pleads not guilty in Toledo crash that killed her twin sister

Latest News

The cost of seeking care
The cost of seeking care
TPD: one person shot in Rocket Center plaza
TPD: one person shot in Rocket Center plaza
TPD: one person shot at Sumner and Eastern in Toledo
TPD: one person shot at Sumner and Eastern in Toledo
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Detroit Avenue
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Detroit Avenue