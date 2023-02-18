Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods announces plan of action

According to a statement, the announcement will occur at noon Saturday, Feb. 18 in front of the...
According to a statement, the announcement will occur at noon Saturday, Feb. 18 in front of the One Government Center.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Founding members of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods will announce a multi-point plan of action Saturday.

According to a statement, the announcement will occur at noon Saturday, Feb. 18 in front of the One Government Center.

“This 12-point platform, developed by ... approximately 250 residents at our town hall meeting, can make Toledo neighborhoods peaceful and friendly once again,” Kim Baker, a coordinator for The Coalition said.

The organization addresses violent crime through community engagement, building partnerships, and calling for community policing and a block watch program.

The organization’s plan is the culmination of more than five months of community town and other meetings in which residents shared concerns and survivors of violence were honored.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
Los Mariachis owner caught ripping off employees
Federal investigation finds Wauseon restaurant owner ripping off employees
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Winter Weather Advisories in effect through the morning of 2/17/23
Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces Monday morning
The building is almost 100-years-old and falling apart.
American Legion Post in disrepair, veterans ask for help

Latest News

The Whitmer High School Freshman has stage four kidney failure.
Toledo family asks for help finding kidney donor for 15-year-old son
Same Café is tucked into the Main Library in downtown Toledo. On any given weekday, it is...
Feel Good Friday: Good Soup for the Soul
The Whitmer High School freshman has stage four kidney failure.
Toledo family asks for help finding kidney donor for 15-year-old son
Why it Matters: Transparency in East Palestine train derailment
Why it Matters: Transparency in East Palestine train derailment