Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods announces plan of action

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Founding members of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods will announce a multi-point plan of action Saturday.

According to a statement, the announcement will occur at noon Saturday, Feb. 18 in front of the One Government Center.

“This 12-point platform, developed by ... approximately 250 residents at our town hall meeting, can make Toledo neighborhoods peaceful and friendly once again,” Kim Baker, a coordinator for The Coalition said.

The organization addresses violent crime through community engagement, building partnerships, and calling for community policing and a block watch program.

The organization’s plan is the culmination of more than five months of community town and other meetings in which residents shared concerns and survivors of violence were honored.

