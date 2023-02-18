Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
Los Mariachis owner caught ripping off employees
Federal investigation finds Wauseon restaurant owner ripping off employees
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Winter Weather Advisories in effect through the morning of 2/17/23
Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces Monday morning
The building is almost 100-years-old and falling apart.
American Legion Post in disrepair, veterans ask for help

Latest News

According to a statement, the announcement will occur at noon Saturday, Feb. 18 in front of the...
Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods announces plan of action
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says