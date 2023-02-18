FPD says one man is injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday around 9 a.m. after a man ran a red light near Trenton Avenue.

The driver, 70, from Pandora was driving westbound Trenton Avenue, approaching the I-75 southbound exit ramp when the traffic signal at the intersection was red, FPD’s press release says.

FPD says the driver, 50, from Taylor, Mich.’s light had turned green and had entered the intersection to turn eastbound on Trenton Ave until the 70-year-old ran his red light and struck the 50-year-old on the left side. According to FPD, both cars sustained damage and were towed from the scene.

The 70-year-old was taken to a local hospital with neck and back injuries, FPD says. Police did not say what condition the 50-year-old was in. FPD later cited the 70-year-old for disobeying a traffic control device.

