The importance of personal safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Following a Valentine’s Day robbery when a Toledo couple was leaving Bravo near Franklin Park Mall, a local personal safety expert is saying it’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings.

Three thieves opened the door of the couple’s car, according to police, when the husband told his wife to run while he tussled with the robbers.

Deon Thompson, a Jiu-Jitsu and self-defense instructor at Ohio Brasa, said the couple acted appropriately.

“I give them an A+. Everyone got away, no one got hurt. That’s the thing with self-defense, a lot of people think it’s about beating people up, no, it’s about getting away Safely and getting to your loved ones and getting back home,” says Thompson.

Thompson said if a thief tries to steal your purse, throw it to the ground and run in the opposite direction.

“In the event, you do have to do something give your belongings up because you want to live,” Thompson said. “It could be an inconvenience giving your things up, but that’s better than the other scenario.”

Thompson encourages everyone to learn about self-defense, but even if you don’t you should keep these tips in mind.

“Park in high-traffic areas. You don’t want to be on your phone,” Thompson said. “Self-awareness is extremely important. When you walk up to your vehicle, you have to be aware of your surroundings, if you see something suspicious turn the other way. There’s no need to fight. There’s no need to be brave.”

