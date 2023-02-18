Birthday Club
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on North Detroit Avenue

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Police are investigating who’s at fault in an incident involving a person hit by a vehicle, early Saturday morning.

Officials said a call came in around 12:40 a.m. for a female struck by a vehicle on North Detroit Avenue in Toledo. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating who was in the wrong.

