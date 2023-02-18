TPD: one person shot in Rocket Center plaza

Officials are investigating the parking lot of the Rocket Center on Dorr Street between Broer and Turner Avenue, after officials confirmed one person was shot early Saturday morning.

When our 13abc crews arrived on scene, there were numerous shell casings scattered across the parking lot, with multiple parked vehicles apparently struck by bullets. Officials said there are no suspects at this time, and there are no updates on the victim’s condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.