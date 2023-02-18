Birthday Club
Premier Bank pledges $35K to Washington Local Schools

Premier Bank pledged $35,000 to the Washington Local Schools Foundation to support the Learn More After Four program.
Premier Bank pledged $35,000 to the Washington Local Schools Foundation to support the Learn More After Four program.(Premier Bank)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, Premier Bank pledged $35,000 to the Washington Local Schools Foundation to support the Learn More After Four program, according to the Premier Bank press release.

“We have an urgent need to engage students of all abilities in after-school enrichment. A lack of after-school programming can contribute to loss of learning, decreased self-confidence and feelings of isolation,” Dr. Katie Peters, Director of Communications at Washington Local Schools, said. “By partnering with our community partners like Premier Bank, we can offer ‘Learn More After Four’ experiences, ensuring that our students have ample opportunity to continue their growth after the last school bell rings.”

According to the press release, Trish Gelsomino, Foundation Giving Coordinator at Premier Bank, is proud to partner with the Washington Local Schools Foundation to allow students to “achieve personal excellence” and serve the larger community.

For more information regarding the Washington Local Schools Foundation, visit WLSFoundation.org or call 419-308-2546.

