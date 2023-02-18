Toby Hoover presents “Gun Violence: Who Makes a Difference?” at First Thursday discussion series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A founding member of the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence, Toby Hoover will present “Gun Violence: Who Makes a Difference?” at the First Thursday discussion series on March 2.

According to the First Thursday press release, Hoover’s presentation will begin at noon at Monroe Street United Methodist Church after the event’s lunch.

The cost of the event is $15, cash or check at the door, the press release says. Vegetarians and vegans may bring their own lunch and will have a reduced cost of $5 for the presentation only, the press release says.

The press release says Hoover is a survivor of a gun violence victim which motivates her to advocate for the reduction and prevention of gun violence.

“We all suffer from the plague of gun violence in our culture today,” said Fr. John Blaser, a retired priest in the Diocese of Toledo. “We are called to support survivors of gun violence, and we must also do our part to keep such tragedies from happening again. Toby Hoover’s presentation will shed light on this issue and help us understand what we can do here in Toledo.”

Hoover served as an Executive Director of OCAGV until her retirement and continues to serve on the group’s board of directors, the press release says.

Under Hoover’s leadership, OCAGV sponsored new gun ordinances for the City of Toledo and Columbus and supported gun ordinances in Shaker Heights, the press release says. The group also opposed laws allowing permits to carry concealed weapons, supported the national renewal and state bills banning assault weapons, organized the distribution of free trigger locks and implemented a violence prevention program for children, the press release says.

Attendees are expected to be vaccinated or wear a mask, according to the First Thursday press release. Parking will be available behind the United Methodist Church, the press release says. Participants can RSVP to FirstThursdayToledo@gmail.com by Feb. 27.

