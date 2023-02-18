Toledo family asks for help finding kidney donor for 15-year-old son

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of 15-year-old Roman McCormick is desperate to find their son a kidney donor. McCormick was born with BOR syndrome, which causes kidney malformation, and has stage four kidney failure.

Doctors say his kidneys are working at 24 percent capacity. Without a donor, he’ll soon need dialysis.

“Knowing that I can’t give him my kidney because I’m not a blood match. And you would do anything for your kid. That’s hard because I have to rely on someone else to help my son,” his mother, Jamie Redd, cried during an interview with 13abc.

McCormick and his family are hoping to find a living donor. According to the National Kidney Foundation, a kidney from a living donor can last 12 to 20 years while a kidney from a deceased donor only lasts eight to 10 years.

The family has partnered with Kidneys for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to finding living donors for kids like McCormick.

Brian Martindale founded the nonprofit after he became a living donor for a 10-year-old girl in 2013. He says becoming a donor has completely changed his life for the better. He urges potential donors to step up.

“You’re saving and giving Roman his teenage years. You’re giving him freedom to go back to playing soccer, which he can’t do now, it’s his favorite sport,” Martindale said. “You’re giving him high school dances – everything teenagers do – and his college years.”

The pain of kidney failure keeps McCormick from participating in physical activities and reduces his energy levels. He says a kidney transplant would, “change my whole perspective on how I’m living.”

Kidney donations are completely covered by insurance and entail a recovery time of two to six weeks. Also, a new law fought for by the National Kidney Foundation ensures insurance premiums won’t go up for donors.

If you’re interested in becoming a donor for McCormick, contact the University of Michigan Transplant Center to see if you’re a match.

