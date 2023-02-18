Birthday Club
TPD: one person shot in South Toledo

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lakeshore Avenue, around 8:50 p.m.
According to the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lakeshore Avenue, around 8:50 p.m.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person was shot in South Toledo, Friday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Lakeshore Avenue, around 8:50 p.m.

According to our media partner, The Blade, a life squad took the victim to the University of Toledo Medical Center. The victim’s name and condition and name are not available at this time.

TPD remains on the scene.

