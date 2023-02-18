Birthday Club
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 12

Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, conference and league...
Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, conference and league titles are on the line in the final games of the regular season.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, conference and league titles are on the line in the final games of the regular season. Whitmer, Central Catholic, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Rossford, among others have shots to win championships. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford will have those storylines covered along with the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • St. John’s at St. Francis
  • Lima Senior at Findlay
  • Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills
  • Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
  • Rossford at Genoa
  • Southview at Perrysburg
  • Central Catholic at Clay
  • Fremont Ross at Whitmer
  • Summerfield at Whiteford
  • Maumee at Northview

HOCKEY

  • Findlay vs. Bowling Green, 8pm
  • Whitmer vs. Northview

Watch Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 12

Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 12, Trifecta

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

