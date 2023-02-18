TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, conference and league titles are on the line in the final games of the regular season. Whitmer, Central Catholic, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Rossford, among others have shots to win championships. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford will have those storylines covered along with the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. John’s at St. Francis

Lima Senior at Findlay

Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Rossford at Genoa

Southview at Perrysburg

Central Catholic at Clay

Fremont Ross at Whitmer

Summerfield at Whiteford

Maumee at Northview

HOCKEY

Findlay vs. Bowling Green, 8pm

Whitmer vs. Northview

Watch Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 12

Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 12, Trifecta

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.