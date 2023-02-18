TPD: one person shot at Sumner and Eastern in Toledo
Non-life-threatening injury reported
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Police are investigating the shooting of a young adult male Saturday morning.
Officials said the call came in around 2:30 a.m. for Sumner Street and Eastern Avenue in Toledo. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Officials also said there are no suspects at this time.
