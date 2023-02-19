2023 Biggest Week in American Birding registration is now open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - General registration is open to the public for the 2023 Biggest Week in American Birding according to the Black Swamp Bird Observatory’s Facebook.

A special event will happen on May 10, featuring an evening banquet and keynote speaker, according to the BWIAB website. The keynote speaker, Erro Lehnert, will discuss the endangered California Condor through a presentation he prepared called “Heartbreak and Hope: A Biologist’s Life with Condors.”

The website says that registration for the banquet is one of the options in the festival registration. BSBO members have a $35 registration fee while non-members have a $55 fee, the BWIAB website says. Ages nine to 18 have a $10 fee while children eight and younger are free to register for the event.

BWIAB’s website says the event’s winner will be drawn on Saturday, May 13, during the closing ceremony at Maumee Bay Lodge. If you have any questions or need help registering, you can call Black Swamp Bird Observatory at 419-898-4070 or email us at staff@bsbo.org

