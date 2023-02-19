2/18: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and lighter winds with lows in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: Clouds early in the morning, then sunshine returns by midday with breezy conditions for the afternoon and highs in the low 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds diminishing again with lows in the upper 30s. PRESIDENT’S DAY: Partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 40s. A brief shower is possible south of Toledo. EXTENDED: A brief morning shower possible Tuesday, then some sunshine emerges with highs in the mid-40s. It’ll also be windy on Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph. Breezy and cooler for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Morning showers Wednesday will become a steady rain that falls into Wednesday night. Periods of freezing rain will be possible Wednesday into Wednesday, mainly north of the OH-MI state line. A lingering shower into Thursday and mild with highs in the mid-50s. It’ll also be windy again Thursday, especially later in the day when it’ll be partly sunny with gusts up to 45 mph. A mix of clouds and sunshine, calmer, and colder for Friday with lows in the mid-30s. Another storm system next Saturday could bring us some rain and snow, depending on the track it takes.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.