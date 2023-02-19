Birthday Club
2/19: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Breezy today, calmer for Presidents Day... and back to windy Tuesday
Another breezy one out there today, then calm for Presidents Day... and even more wind for Tuesday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Temperatures and wind speeds will both crank up slightly for today, with highs in the low-50s and gusts past 35mph. Presidents Day will be comparatively calmer and only a bit cooler in the upper-40s. We’ll get the wind machine back up every other day (Tues/Thurs) up to 40mph each, with the midweek being a big wildcard north of the state line. Freezing rain is possible north of a stalled warm front Wednesday evening, which eventually lifts through the night and allows for highs near 60F Thursday... ahead of yet another big drop back to seasonable highs in the 30s to close out the week.

