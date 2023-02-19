Imagination Station holds a night for women

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Imagination Station is expanding its Girl Power! program to empower local women to help shape the future.

Imagination Station’s press release says the event is happening on March 10 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at TolHouse on 1446 North Summit St. Tickets for the event are available now at $50 per person.

According to the press release, the event will involve a group of women sharing ideas, learning from each other and inspiring change. The press release says there will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by a conversation with Dr. K. Renee Horton.

Participants will be able to connect and have meaningful conversations with the event’s keynote speaker Dr. K Renee Horton - Unapologetically Being, Inc., Founder, Airworthiness Deputy EPFD NASA AFRC, Edwards, CA - about the power of working together to show young people anything is possible, the press release says.

