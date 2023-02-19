Birthday Club
Michigan shows support for Spartans ahead of basketball game

The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team is honoring the Michigan State University Spartans ahead of their game on Feb. 18, 2023 in Ann Arbor, the first event for the men's team since Monday's mass shooting on campus that left three students dead.(WILX/Joey Ellis)
By Joey Ellis and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The long-standing rivalry has been set aside ahead of the men’s basketball game at Crisler Center.

Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans are visiting Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines in their first event since Monday’s shooting at the East Lansing campus that left three students dead.

Michigan Athletics announced plans to honor the MSU community ahead of Saturday night’s matchup, including a moment of silence, lighting up the center in green and white, and the UM Pep Band learning to perform the Michigan State alma mater.

Joey Ellis from the News 10 Sports Team is at the game. Follow along with his live tweets from Ann Arbor here.

