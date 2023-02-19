MSU leaders give update on return to classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leadership at Michigan State University will hold a press conference on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. to give an update on the plan for students, faculty, and staff to return to campus on Monday.

Classes and activities were canceled after last Monday’s mass shooting on campus. Athletics returned on Saturday with the women’s basketball team hosting Maryland and the men traveling to Ann Arbor.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.