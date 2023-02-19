Birthday Club
MSU leaders give update on return to classes

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leadership at Michigan State University will hold a press conference on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. to give an update on the plan for students, faculty, and staff to return to campus on Monday.

Classes and activities were canceled after last Monday’s mass shooting on campus. Athletics returned on Saturday with the women’s basketball team hosting Maryland and the men traveling to Ann Arbor.

