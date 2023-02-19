TFRD says a family’s dog died in a fire Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department attempted to resuscitate a small Pomeranian dog that was caught in a house fire Saturday night.

TFRD says crews responded to the fire around 5 p.m. near the 5000 block of Golden Road.

The Fire Chief says the fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to the rear of the house.

All occupants of the house made it out safely and had no injuries, crews say. TFRD says the fire is currently under investigation.

