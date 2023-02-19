TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.

TPD says the accident caused a telephone pole to be knocked down near Jackman Road and Marlow Road.

One driver told 13abc that he was okay. Police did not mention the condition of the second driver. Police also did not say what caused the accident.

