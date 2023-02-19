Birthday Club
TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning

The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.

TPD says the accident caused a telephone pole to be knocked down near Jackman Road and Marlow Road.

One driver told 13abc that he was okay. Police did not mention the condition of the second driver. Police also did not say what caused the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

