2/19: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Winds diminishing and clouds increasing with lows in the mid-30s. PRESIDENTS DAY: Partly sunny for Monday and a break from the winds with highs in the upper 40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s and a shower or two possible. TUESDAY: A brief morning shower or flurry possible, otherwise partly sunny with highs in the low 40s. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. EXTENDED: Breezy and colder for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. “One to Watch” as morning showers become a steady afternoon rain that falls into Wednesday night. Periods of freezing rain will be possible from later Wednesday into Wednesday night, mainly north of the OH-MI state line. The higher threat for ice will be on elevated surfaces with mild ground temps. Then, a lingering shower Thursday and very mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy again Thursday, especially later in the day (when it’ll be partly sunny) with gusts up to 45 mph. Mostly cloudy and colder for Friday with a brief flurry possible and highs in the low 30s. A little rain and snow is possible on Saturday with highs around 40. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer Sunday with highs near 50.

