2/20: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

Presidents Day will give us light wind and highs in the upper-40s, serving as the calm before the storm(s). 40mph gusts are possible again both Tuesday and Thursday, but the system in between is our next “One to Watch”. A prolonged period of freezing rain is possible north of the state line, with elevated surfaces being the most impacted as ground temps are still running on the mild side. Over 1″ of rainfall is possible aside from this ice concern. Temps will end up rising overnight into Thursday afternoon, topping out near 60F with those gusty winds, then highs plummet back near freezing to close out the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.