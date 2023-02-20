Birthday Club
2/20: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

Windy Tuesday/Thursday; close call for freezing rain Wednesday
2/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
2/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Presidents Day will give us light wind and highs in the upper-40s, serving as the calm before the storm(s). 40mph gusts are possible again both Tuesday and Thursday, but the system in between is our next “One to Watch”. A prolonged period of freezing rain is possible north of the state line, with elevated surfaces being the most impacted as ground temps are still running on the mild side. Over 1″ of rainfall is possible aside from this ice concern. Temps will end up rising overnight into Thursday afternoon, topping out near 60F with those gusty winds, then highs plummet back near freezing to close out the week.

