2/20: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

Windy Tuesday/Thursday; close call for freezing rain Wednesday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s, closer to 40 near Lake Erie. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s and a brief shower or two possible. TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a brief morning shower or flurry possible, then afternoon highs in the low 40s. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 45 mph, especially during the late morning hours. EXTENDED: Breezy and colder for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Wednesday is also “One to Watch”, as morning showers will become a steady afternoon rain that falls into Wednesday night… but periods of freezing rain will be possible Wednesday into Wednesday night, mainly north of the OH-MI state line. A lingering shower Thursday morning and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Windy again Thursday, especially later in the day when it’ll be partly sunny with gusts up to 45 mph. Mostly cloudy and colder for Friday with a brief flurry possible and highs in the low 30s. A brief rain or snow shower possible Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

