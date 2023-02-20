Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/20/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

ONE TO WATCH - WEDNESDAY: Ice Possible for parts of the area
2/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers after 4am, lower 30s. TUESDAY: Chance of a few showers through 9am, then dry the rest of the day, windy with west winds gusting up to 40 mph, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Rain developing, ice possible near and north of the Maumee River, highs in the mid 30s. Ice more likely in SE Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning
TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
Delphos, Ohio train derailment
No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing...
Ohio AG: Toledo Contractor stole around $54K from homeowners

Latest News

2/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/20: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast
2/20: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast
2/20: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast
2/20: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
2/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
2/20: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast