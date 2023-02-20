2/20/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
ONE TO WATCH - WEDNESDAY: Ice Possible for parts of the area
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers after 4am, lower 30s. TUESDAY: Chance of a few showers through 9am, then dry the rest of the day, windy with west winds gusting up to 40 mph, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Rain developing, ice possible near and north of the Maumee River, highs in the mid 30s. Ice more likely in SE Michigan.
