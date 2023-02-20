American Red Cross honoring local heroes for bravery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is now recognizing the efforts of two local heroes following a Toledo house-fire-turned explosion from back in December.

Speaking with them on the day of the fire, Kim Murray and Johna Rushlow said they were just hanging out across the street when all of a sudden they saw what they described as “a large glow” above their neighbor’s home.

They said they immediately jumped into action to save whoever was in the house, getting on the scene before fire crews could.

“Just that short time I was in that house trying to get Keith out, my lungs hurt so bad from that smoke, and I now understand how smoke can kill people before the fire actually gets to them, like, I don’t know how much longer they would have been able to be in that house before they would have just collapsed,” said Murray.

“I’m very glad we were there because, in all honesty, I don’t know what would have happened if we weren’t,” Rushlow said.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio says, following the initial 13abc interview, the women were nominated by a community member and then voted on by a committee to win an Acts of Courage Award.

“I feel humbled and honored,” said Murray.

They say their Delta flight attendant training prepares them for emergencies like the one they experienced.

“We’re supposed to evacuate a plane if it happens to catch on fire, you know, in under two minutes. I mean to evacuate 200 and some passengers you have to be quick,” Murray said.

“There’s no time to think, you just do,” said Rushlow.

Both women will be officially honored by the American Red Cross on April 27th.

