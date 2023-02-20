Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

American Red Cross honoring local heroes for bravery

By Carli Petrus
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is now recognizing the efforts of two local heroes following a Toledo house-fire-turned explosion from back in December.

Speaking with them on the day of the fire, Kim Murray and Johna Rushlow said they were just hanging out across the street when all of a sudden they saw what they described as “a large glow” above their neighbor’s home.

They said they immediately jumped into action to save whoever was in the house, getting on the scene before fire crews could.

“Just that short time I was in that house trying to get Keith out, my lungs hurt so bad from that smoke, and I now understand how smoke can kill people before the fire actually gets to them, like, I don’t know how much longer they would have been able to be in that house before they would have just collapsed,” said Murray.

“I’m very glad we were there because, in all honesty, I don’t know what would have happened if we weren’t,” Rushlow said.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio says, following the initial 13abc interview, the women were nominated by a community member and then voted on by a committee to win an Acts of Courage Award.

“I feel humbled and honored,” said Murray.

They say their Delta flight attendant training prepares them for emergencies like the one they experienced.

“We’re supposed to evacuate a plane if it happens to catch on fire, you know, in under two minutes. I mean to evacuate 200 and some passengers you have to be quick,” Murray said.

“There’s no time to think, you just do,” said Rushlow.

Both women will be officially honored by the American Red Cross on April 27th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing...
Ohio AG: Toledo Contractor stole around $54K from homeowners
Delphos, Ohio train derailment
No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department attempted to resuscitate a small Pomeranian dog that was...
TFRD says a family’s dog died in a fire Saturday night

Latest News

Local heroes being honored
Local heroes being honored
Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
2/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
2/19: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast