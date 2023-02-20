Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Cleveland woman shoots husband, claims to be cleaning gun

Cleveland man shot by wife, claims to be cleaning gun
Cleveland man shot by wife, claims to be cleaning gun
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was fatally shot by his wife early Sunday morning, according to police.

When police responded to the 12000 block of McGowan Avenue around 3:08 a.m., they reported the suspect, a 29-year-old woman, providing aid to the victim.

EMS took over aid when they arrived, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early information showed the victim and suspect are married and live together, according to Cleveland police.

The woman reportedly shot the man while cleaning the gun.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning
TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
Delphos, Ohio train derailment
No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing...
Ohio AG: Toledo Contractor stole around $54K from homeowners

Latest News

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
2/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The dogs often arrive terrified of people, their new surroundings and covered in filth from...
Local rescue working to find forever homes for former puppy mill dogs
Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.
Two killed in Maumee crash on Ohio Turnpike
Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support Ohio community