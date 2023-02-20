Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Delta woman was indicted on five charges for an incident on Valentine’s Day last year.

According to the charging papers filed last week Tuesday, Tami Gerity was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury of two counts of aggravated arson, attempted murder, Corrupting Another With Drugs and insurance fraud.

The file lists February 14, 2021 as the date most of the alleged crimes took place. The insurance fraud charge lists a date range from February 14, 2021 through October 27, 2021.

